Two men taken to hospital after 'serious assault' in Wiltshire

Two men were assaulted and taken to hospital after a serious assault in Warminster on Saturday morning (October 29).

Wiltshire Police would like to speak to a man in connection with the incident which took place just after midnight on Imber Road.

Two men in their 20s were assaulted and both taken to Salisbury District Hospital – one of the men has been discharged.

The force has said it wants to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson said: "If this is you, or you know who he is, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 54220114061."