Up to 500 people at 'illegal rave' in Hambrook, South Gloucestershire

The incident happened in the Old Gloucester Road area Credit: ITV News

Police have been called to an illegal rave at a disused building in South Gloucestershire.

It is estimated around 500 people have attended the event in Hambrook overnight.

Police were called at about 12.05am this morning (30 October) with reports a number of vehicles had started arriving in the Old Gloucester Road area of Hambrook.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers arrived at the scene at approximately 12.17am and reported that an unlicensed music event was underway at a disused building.

"They estimated 400-500 people were in attendance.

"Public safety is our absolute priority when responding to these events.

"We continue to engage with organisers at the site to bring this event to a safe conclusion, while trying to keep the impact on the wider community as low as possible."

Road closures were put in place to prevent more people from accessing the site.