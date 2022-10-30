Up to 500 people at 'illegal rave' in Hambrook, South Gloucestershire
Police have been called to an illegal rave at a disused building in South Gloucestershire.
It is estimated around 500 people have attended the event in Hambrook overnight.
Police were called at about 12.05am this morning (30 October) with reports a number of vehicles had started arriving in the Old Gloucester Road area of Hambrook.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers arrived at the scene at approximately 12.17am and reported that an unlicensed music event was underway at a disused building.
"They estimated 400-500 people were in attendance.
"Public safety is our absolute priority when responding to these events.
"We continue to engage with organisers at the site to bring this event to a safe conclusion, while trying to keep the impact on the wider community as low as possible."
Road closures were put in place to prevent more people from accessing the site.