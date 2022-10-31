Aston Martin Superleggera worth £200k seized by police in Swindon

An Aston Martin car worth more than £200,000 was seized by Wiltshire Police in Swindon at the weekend.

Officers from the Wiltshire Specialist Ops team - which combines roads policing and armed response offers - seized the vehicle shortly after midnight on Sunday 30 October.

The car was showing up as stolen for officers and appeared to have unpaid finance.

Hailing the operation as team effort, Wiltshire Specialist Ops said: "Some would say, a super-Leggera job by all!"

The Superleggera model has a starting price of £238,725 and a top speed of 211mph, reaching 0 to 60mph in around 3.4 seconds.