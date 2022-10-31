'Either close or lose money' - the crisis facing Bristol's restaurant scene

Play Brightcove video

Watch Annabel Knowlson's full report

A Bristol food critic is warning that the city's economy will be affected if more restaurants and cafes shut up shop during the cost of living crisis.

'Bos Finesse' - whose real name is Oscar Bostock - has thousands of followers on social media and says he wants to use his platform to make a difference.

It comes after the closure of two Woky Ko restaurants in recent weeks due to soaring costs.

Oscar says many independent business owners he has spoken to are struggling and is urging people to support local when they can.

He said: "I want people to think about their choices when they treat themselves on a night out for food.

"Are you going to support a corporate giant or the community? People who are your neighbours.

"These people have families, mortgages to pay. They're real people."

Bos Finesse calls on people to support independent businesses

Play Brightcove video

Oscar told ITV News West Country he knew he had to step in when one of his favourite places to eat - Al's Tikka Grill - announced it was closing.

"I remember seeing it on a Saturday morning and I was just like 'I can't believe that's happened'. I've been going there since I left school."

Saberali Bandali, who is also known as Ali, has run the restaurant with his family for around 30 years. Although this has now closed, he still opens as a cafe in the day.

Ali says he had to choose to close his Indian restaurant, as costs went up by more than 70%.

"It was very heartbreaking," he said.

"I had to make a decision - keep the morning or the evening. And it was wiser to keep the morning going.

"It's very sad, but I've got no other choice. Either close or lose money."

'Heartbreaking' - restaurant owner on spiralling costs

Play Brightcove video

Ali is now going to consider whether or not to close altogether in six months, depending on how things are going.

One customer, who has been going to the cafe for 20 years, said it was "appalling" that this is happening to local businesses.

"I'm an ex-lorry driver so I've used it," they said. "It's one of the best cafes in Bristol."

Even though the current economic crisis is affecting everyone, people ITV News West Country have spoken to say keeping local businesses going is crucial to the fabric of the city.

One said: "I think they're really vital to the local area and to keeping things going and for all the different things that bring.

"It's not just that particular business it's all the other cultural things and all the other things you go and see as well."

For those who can't forgo their dinners out, Bos Finesse has a message.

"Everyone at home, it's time to support the independents," he said.

"You know what time it is, get down your local cafe, restaurant, bar.

"You don't have to spend all night you can put a few quid away and have some fun."