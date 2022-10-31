A search is underway for a man who made sexually aggressive comments to a 12-year-old girl in Plymouth before assaulting her.

The young girl was approached by the man in the Crownhill area of Plymouth at around 5.10pm on Sunday 30 October.

She was walking off Crownhill Road, near to the path and footbridge that leads to Whitley Way, at the time of the incident.

The man then made inappropriate and sexually aggressive comments to the girl before attempting to grab her by the shoulder.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they are investigating the sexual assault.

Detectives say the girl - who was shaken up but unharmed - was able to run away and call her parents for help who then called the police.

Detective Constable Nat Elliott-Smith from the Plymouth Public Protection Unit said: "Units were sent to the area, but our initial searches were unsuccessful.

"Clearly this is an upsetting and concerning incident and we are appealing for witnesses to help officers locate the man responsible."

The suspect is described as a white male who is about 6ft tall and of medium build with mousey hair and a local accent.

He was wearing a grey beanie hat, grey hoodie, grey joggers, black gillet and black square air pods.

People who witnessed the incident or were in the area between 4.45pm and 5.30pm on Sunday 30 October or have any dashcam or doorbell footage that could assist with the investigation are being urged to email police 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 and quote crime reference CR/100687/22.