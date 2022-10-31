A woman who worked as Head Gardener for the National Trust at Barrington Court has retired after 44 years on the job.

Christine Brain has worked with the team since 1978, starting as a student on placement and working her way up to Head Gardener over the years.

During Christine's time on the job, the garden continued to pay homage to the 1920s design and structure as developed by Colonel Lyle and his wife Elsie which was influenced by the arts and crafts movement.

Christine said: "I became interested in gardening when my parents bought a new house with a builder’s rubble garden - it was really make or break.

"After a long and happy career, I am going to miss my team of fantastic gardeners here.

"I have learnt so much from all in the garden teams that I have worked with, and I will greatly miss their camaraderie, work ethic and of course the banter."

The garden continues to be influenced by the arts and crafts movement. Credit: National Trust

She added: "Barrington Court is a special place and one of my favourite things about the garden is the peace and quiet, it has a wonderful atmosphere.

"Each part of the garden is special in its own way, where each season brings changes and no two years are the same."

The team at Barrington Court have started the search for a new Head Gardener and wish Christine all the best for her retirement.

The National Trust Somerset estate is located in the village of Barrington near the A303 and M5.