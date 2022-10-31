A 53-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after a man died following an incident outside a pub in the Cotswolds.

Liam McKane is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 1 November after being charged with manslaughter.

It comes after Colin Leslie, 51, was fatally injured following an incident at the Kingsbridge Public House in Bourton-on-the-Water on Saturday 28 August last year. He died in hospital eight days later.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said McKane has been charged with the offence following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.