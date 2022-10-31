A woman has been grabbed and sexually assaulted by a man in the Forest of Dean, sparking a police appeal.

Gloucestershire Police were called following the incident in Coleford at around 4pm on Sunday 30 October.

Detectives say the victim was walking to a shop when she was approached by a man on South Road and grabbed.

Her attacker then attempted to put his hands down her trousers before she was able to kick him away, with the man then leaving in the direction of Broadwell crossroads.

The man is described as being white, in his late 20s, with short brown hair and a clean-shaven face. He was wearing a green or khaki jacket, black trousers and grey trainers.

Officers from Gloucestershire Police searched the area but were unable to locate the man and are now asking for information from the public.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or saw the man in the area is being asked by police to complete an online form quoting incident 362 of 30 October.

Alternatively you can call police on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.