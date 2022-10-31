A man has been left in critical condition in hospital and two other men injured after they were assaulted in the city centre of Bristol in the early hours of Saturday morning (29 October).

It happened at around 5.45 am near to the fountains and the junctions of Corn Street, Baldwin Street and Broad Quay.

The victims, who are in their 20s and 30s, were not known to each other but were attacked by three men.

One of the victims sustained serious head injuries and another man needed hospital treatment but has since been released.

CCTV enquiries are underway to try to identify those responsible.

The offenders are all believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s.

The first man police are looking for is described as being white, about 6ft 2-3ins tall, with short brown hair and a large build. He was said to be clean-shaven and wearing a dark blue top and dark skinny jeans.

The second man is described as being mixed race, about 5ft 10ins tall, with slightly curly hair. He was said to be clean-shaven and wearing a white North Face waterproof jacket.

The third man they are looking to identify is described as being white with dark hair. He was wearing a black coat and had some facial injuries.

Avon and Somerset Police are urging anyone with footage or information about what happened to contact them.