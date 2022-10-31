The family of a mother who was strangled to death by her ex-partner has received an apology from the most senior officer at Devon and Cornwall Police.

Kerry Power, a primary school assistant from Plymouth, was killed at her home in in 2016 by her former partner.

She dialled 999 when she believed she was in danger and stayed silent on the call, believing help would come.

However, officers did not respond to the emergency call.

The firm representing Ms Power's family, Hudgell Solicitors, said she was told by a police officer prior to her death that if she called the emergency number and remained silent, help would arrive.

Devon and Cornwall Police’s temporary Chief Constable, Jim Colwell, wrote to Ms Power’s family to apologise, saying he was “personally sorry more was not done to prevent this tragic occurrence”.

Instead of calling 999, Ms Power should have pressed '55' for the 'Silent Solution' system, as her call would then have been transferred to a police force to indicate it was a genuine emergency.

But this call function was not known to her, so Devon and Cornwall Police officers were not notified of her situation.

Her ex-partner David Wilder, who had a documented history of domestic abuse on police files, later called to confess he had killed her and is now serving a life sentence.

David Wilder is serving life for the murder of Kerry Power Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Ms Power’s family launched a civil action against Devon and Cornwall Police for a breach of operational duties under the Human Rights Act and the force has agreed to an out of court damages settlement.

"We hope lives will be saved in the future"

Ms Power's brother, Steve Power, said: “What happened to Kerry could so easily have been avoided if small steps had been taken.

"We hope those obstacles to getting the right advice have now been removed and lives will be saved in the future.

“If Kerry had known that she needed to press five twice, then help may have arrived in time for her to have survived the attack.

“Devon and Cornwall Police has already accepted culpability and this settlement and apology echoes that.

“The best we can hope for is that the force has now changed the way it deals with victims of domestic violence and has put in place safeguards to prevent it happening again.”

A Domestic Homicide Review carried out following the murder of Ms Power was critical of the way the force handled the case.

The review stated that the 'Silent Solution' call option was not explained to Ms Power and concluded the police "should have known about the operation of it".

"I am sorry the force did not do more to prevent this tragic occurrence"

In the written apology to Ms Power’s family, temporary Chief Constable, Jim Colwell, said: “The events which led to Kerry’s untimely death were unconscionable and regrettable.

"I am genuinely sorry that such a callous incident was able to take place I am also personally sorry that the force did not do more to prevent this tragic occurrence."

"Public awareness around how to use the 999 system and the implications of the silent solution have also been built into our training and communication plans.

“No family should ever have to deal with a situation such as this. I know my words offer little comfort, but please believe they are genuine and heartfelt.

"I am truly sorry for your loss, and the continuing pain that you and your family are suffering."

The force confirmed it had agreed to an out-of-court damages settlement in response to a civil action.