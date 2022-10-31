Play Brightcove video

Watch Katherine Walker's report

A former Royal Marine from Somerset has thanked the Royal British Legion for their support as the charity launched its annual poppy appeal.

Rob French was injured whilst on tour in Afghanistan and says the charity supported him during his darkest days.

"I wasn't in a very good place mentally because I had to leave a job that I saw as a career."

Rob was able to receive support, including legal aid, from the legion.

He said: "Having that support and having someone come with me and take all that paperwork off my hands, they did everything for me - that stress was taken off my soldiers."

The Royal British Legion was set up in 1921 to support veterans following the atrocities of the first World War.

During this year's poppy appeal, supporting the welfare of soldiers remains the charity's top priority.

Emily Fry from the Royal British Legion has said: "The aim this year is to raise £50 million to go towards supporting the armed forces community.

"We have a team of 40,000 volunteers across the country who are making their poppy boxes and getting their communities ready."

Collections for the appeal will take place until Remembrance Sunday on 13 November.