A 14-year-old boy has been left with "potentially life-changing" injuries after a stabbing in Swindon.

Three teenagers have been arrested following the incident, which happened at around 4.30pm on Saturday 29 October near to the Link Centre.

The victim is in hospital recovering from the attack, where he suffered what police have described as "potentially life-changing" injuries.

Police say three teenage boys - two aged 14 and one aged 13 - were arrested on suspicion of GBH over the course of the weekend.

They have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Superintendent Phil Staynings from Wiltshire Police says the force is committed to reducing the number of stabbings in the county, but admitted more needs to be done to combat the issue.

“We are acutely aware of the impact these crimes have on our communities and the ages of those involved are shocking," he said.

“We are utilising every available resource within our organisation to tackle this issue – including our community officers, dedicated proactive staff and colleagues within our firearms unit.

“We’ve made use of criminal and civil orders to manage threat and risk - we have successfully applied for closure orders, injunctions and criminal behaviour orders and these have had huge impact in reducing threat and risk locally.

“But, it is clear that we need to do more to combat this issue.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 54220114257.