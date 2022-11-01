Asian gold jewellery worth £10k stolen from house in Cheltenham

Thousands of pounds worth of Asian gold jewellery was stolen during a burglary in Cheltenham, sparking a police appeal for information.

The burglars forced their way into the property on Redthorne Way in Up Hatherley between 5pm and 7pm on Tuesday 25 October.

They then searched the house before leaving with around £10,000 worth of jewellery - including a matching gold necklace, bangles, ring and earrings presented in a red case.

Gloucestershire police are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area or who has been offered the stolen jewellery for sale to complete their online form quoting incident 396 of 25 October.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage that could help their investigation is also being asked to get in contact.