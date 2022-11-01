A clean-up operation is under way at Exeter Canal basin after a sunken boat further up the Canal caused oil to spill into the water.

Exeter City Council was alerted on Sunday morning (30 October) to an old fishing boat near Gabriel's Wharf which had sunk, spilling oil into the Canal and across the entire basin.

Contractors were brought in to begin the clean-up operation, with booms placed around the boat and at various points on the canal to control the spill.

Contractors worked to pump oil from the canal. Credit: Mary Stenson

Officers from the Environment Agency were also in attendance due to the pollution in the water.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "Officers attended the site to assess the impact of the incident and we have been working closely with the Port Authority to ensure the environmental impact of the incident is minimised."

An area of the canal north of Gabriel's Wharf remains closed to boats and water users as the situation continues to be monitored.

The Council is attempting to get in contact with the owner of the boat which is believed to have been there for around 15 years.