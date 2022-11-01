Eight people airlifted to safety from sinking yacht off Mount Bay

Eight people were airlifted to safety from a sailing boat off west Cornwall late last night (31 October).

The rescue came after HM Coastguard responded to a call from a sinking yacht in Mounts Bay, near Porthleven.

A Penlee RNLI Lifeboat and the Coastguard Helicopter from Newquay responded to the mayday call at around 8:30pm.

Everyone onboard was winched to safety by the Coastguard helicopter and taken to Newquay to meet the rescue team in what was described as 'difficult conditions'.

The boat was later towed to Newlyn.