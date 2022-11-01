A former Devon and Cornwall Police student officer is due to appear in court today (November 1) facing accusations of sexual communication with a child.

Jason Hicks, 30, of Bishopsteignton will face 13 charges at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court.

Hicks was in training as a student police officer at the time of the alleged offences.

The charges include:

Engaging in sexual communication with a child between March and April 2021

Causing/inciting a child to engage in sexual activity between March and April 2021

Four counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with children between December 2021 and January 2022

Four counts of attempting to cause/incite children to engage in sexual activity between December 2021 and January 2022

Three charges of making indecent photographs of children between September 2012 and January 2022

He is no longer an employee of Devon and Cornwall Police.