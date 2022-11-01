Hunt for flytippers after lanes closed by dumped rubbish in Somerset

Several country lanes were blocked in Somerset after rubbish was dumped and scattered across the road by flytippers.

Two routes - Raglan Lane in Felton and Oxleaze Lane Dundry - were left impassable after rubbish was littered across the street.

The waste included rubble, buckets of soil and old door frames and is believed to have been collected from a property undergoing improvement work.

North Somerset Council are looking to find those responsible and are appealing for the public's help in identifying them.

A spokesman for North Somerset Council said: "Have you recently paid someone to do some work on your house, or to dispose of any of these items?

"Our enviro-crime officer would really like to identify the culprits and prosecute them. If this is your waste or if you're able to help us identify who's done this please contact us."

People using waste carriers are being reminded to make sure they are legitimate and registered on the Environment Agency’s website.

Councillor Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said: "I’d like to remind residents using private companies to collect their waste of the importance in checking that they’re registered with the environment agency.

"Waste carriers should always provide paperwork showing their full contact details and a description of the waste taken.

"It’s also useful if residents make a note of the vehicle they used, including the registration number.

"This information allows officers to trace the keeper of the vehicle if the waste ends up being fly-tipped."