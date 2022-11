A lorry has crashed into a field at Seven Springs in Gloucestershire, sparking a road closure.

Gloucestershire Constabulary were called to the scene at 1pm today (1 November).

The lorry had come off the A436 and was left in a field.

"The occupant of the lorry has not sustained any injuries and the road is currently closed to allow for recovery," a spokesperson said.

"Motorists are asked to use alternative routes for the time being."