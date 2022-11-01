Police in Swindon have reassured parents following reports of "spiked" sweets being given to trick or treaters.

Officers were reacting to phone calls they received today (1 November) from concerned residents in the Walcot area.

Several posts were uploaded onto social media by parents warning against the dangers of "spiked" and "dodgy" sweets.

One parent worried about sweets given to her son, wrote that the chocolates "were not wrapped properly" and both had "holes in them".

Another parent wrote that she had taken her child to hospital after she had eaten a sweet "that had been spiked with something last night".

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson for Swindon Police said: " We are aware of a number of posts on social media regarding concerns relating to sweets given out to children 'trick or treating' in the Walcot area last night."

Parents that are suspicious of their children's sweets, are being urged to throw them away.

The spokesperson added: "If you have concerns regarding any sweets collected by your children this Halloween, please discard of them immediately."