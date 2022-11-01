Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify after a woman was punched.

It happened at Beckspool Road in the Frenchay area of South Gloucestershire at around 8am on Tuesday 18 October.

The victim, in her 40s, was punched by a man aged in his 40s or 50s.

He is described as being around 5ft 9ins tall and as of small build.

Anyone who recognises the person in the image is being asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.