The boss of Ryanair has insisted the company is 'committed' to reducing emissions as the airline launches three new flights from Cornwall Airport Newquay.

Speaking to ITV West Country today (1 November), CEO Eddie Wilson has called on the government to scrap passenger tax to make flying cheaper.

He said air passenger duty (APD) "makes the UK uncompetitive" and getting rid of it would attract more tourists to the region.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to halve taxes on domestic flights, provoking anger from opposition MPs and environmental groups ahead of next week's COP27 summit.

Ryanair will fly to new destinations from next year including Dublin and Malaga. Credit: ITV News

But Mr Wilson said the Government should go further and abolish the tax for all flights, both domestic and international.

"Ryanair is investing €22billion in new aircraft that burn 16 per cent less fuel, have 40 per cent less noise and eight per cent more seats," he said.

"We are investing. We can't change this overnight. Air travel is not discretionary for everyone, it's an integral part of how we move around.

"Tourism is the industry here, you can't just get rid of tourism, people need to work.

Mr Wilson says the airline industry is 'moving to sustainable aviation fuel'. Credit: ITV News

"I think over the next number of years this industry is going to move to sustainable aviation fuel, which is going to be a game changer.

"The engine propulsion systems that need to change are going to take longer because of safety concerns.

"We are committed to closing that gap to be net zero by 2050. But it's about connectivity, it's about our economies. We need to make it carbon neutral but it's going to take time."

Responding to Mr Sunak's announcement about cutting APD, Mike Childs, Friends of the Earth’s head of policy Mike Childs said the decision “flies in the face of the climate emergency”.

“As the prime minster prepares to host next week’s crucial climate summit, this retrograde step is another illustration that the government’s carbon reduction plans don’t add up,” he added.