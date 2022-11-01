A street in Bristol was blocked overnight when scaffolding fell from a building onto the road.

Avon Fire and Rescue Services were called to Cleeve Road in Bedminster at around 1.30am on this morning (1 November) after reports of the fallen scaffolding.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters found the scaffolding in a dangerous position on top of a car blocking the roadway.

Crews were able to cut away the plastic sheeting before they taking the scaffolding down.

No injuries were reported but several cars parked on the street were badly damaged.