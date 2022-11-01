Play Brightcove video

Watch the beautiful display of colour at the arboretum

Westonbirt Arboretum in Gloucestershire is perhaps best known for the spectacular display of autumn colour it provides to visitors each year.

However, this year, staff at the arboretum say they think it's the most beautiful show of nature they've seen to date.

"Every autumn is special in its own way but having talked to colleagues they all agree this year is particularly spectacular and gorgeous", Rosie Anderson from the botanical garden said.

"And really we've seen lots of incredible colour and going into November it's still looking fantastic, there's still some good things to see.

The arboretum is home to 2,500 different species from the far corners of the globe and five national tree collections.

It has recently been listed as one of the best places to go for a walk in the West Country.

More information about the arboretum including ticket prices and visiting times can be found here.