Strong winds and flash flooding in Plymouth has caused travel chaos for road users.

Residents in the city have reported "very flooded" roads today (1 November) in the Devonport area.

The city has seen strong winds with gusts of up to 42mph as had been predicted by the Met Office. The impact has caused some trees to fall in Central Park.

The park was hit particularly hard with pools of water having formed in areas around it, slippery slopes covered in wet leaves and very muddy grass.

Multiple trees have also fallen, one of which directly across a path beside Home Park stadium.

A fallen tree in Central Park at 8.30am this morning. Credit: Samantha Lerigo

A fallen tree in Central Park Credit: Amber Edwards

The city has seen strong winds today with gusts of up to 42mph Credit: Amber Edwards

Cars are reported to still be travelling through the city slowly, causing traffic to build up.

It follows a Met Office yellow weather warning that was issued yesterday (31 October), which said the prospect of flooding was 'likely'.

A deep area of low pressure, named 'Claudio' by the French weather service, swept through the English Channel last night.

Gales affected the south coast but it was a windy night for people all over the region, with gusts in excess of 60mph.