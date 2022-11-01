Wiltshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a girl, 16, was sexually assaulted by a man while she was in the crowd at End of the Road Festival in Larmer Tree Gardens.

It happened on September 3 at around 9.30pm during the Saturday night main stage headliner.

The victim, who was at the front of the crowd, had been waiting at the barrier since around 8.30pm.

The assault occurred during the first song of the band's set.

The girl immediately asked security for help but the suspect was not found.

The man is described as being white, over 6ft tall, with short grey hair and aged between 40-60 years old.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with bold text and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police.