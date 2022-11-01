Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a five-week-old baby from the Salisbury area died in hospital on 9 September.

The child was admitted to Salisbury District Hospital on 1 September but died eight days later.

Wiltshire Police today (1 November) arrested an 18-year-old woman as part of their investigation.

Officers also arrested a 23-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman.

The trio have also been arrested on suspicion of allowing/causing significant harm.