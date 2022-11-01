A picture of what appears to be a crashed passenger jet at Cotswold Airport is in fact part of a film set, it’s been revealed.

The dramatic image shows what seems to be a downed plane at the airport near Cirencester but is actually the set of an unnamed film production.

Cotswold Airport has confirmed that filming has taken place at the site, following online reports of locals spotting film lorries, changing rooms and signs.

One commentator on Facebook said they had witnessed a scene with smoke pouring out of the plane.

The photograph, taken by Katherine J Kirkland, shows what appears to be a commercial aircraft fallen on its nose and was captured on Sunday, October 30. On the side of the plane is the name "Kinodom".

It has not been confirmed over how long the filming took place, or the name of the production.

However, the crews have since left, according to the CEO of Cotswold Airport, Suzannah Harvey.