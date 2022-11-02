Developers hoping to break ground on a new housing estate in North Bristol have been given the go-ahead after being granted approval from South Gloucestershire council.

YTL Developments are planning to build a range of 2, 3 and 4-bedroom houses and 1 and 2-bedroom studios on the site of the former Filton Airfield.

As part of the development, the group will also look to develop a new 15-acre park.

Equivalent to the size of Bristol’s Castle Park, Brabazon Park will feature a 2.5 acre lake. It will be located between The Hangar District and the future 17,000 capacity YTL Arena Bristol currently being built.

The developers say they are hoping to connect the new homes and workspaces with the community in North Bristol and establish a "modern reimagining of Britain’s historic tradition of urban parks".

The new green space will also feature a Heritage Trail that connects the Brabazon Hangars with Aerospace Bristol Museum which developers hope, will retell the history of the airfields pioneering past.

Seb Loyn, Planning and Development Director, YTL Developments has said: "Brabazon Park is designed for everyone.

This will be the view of the YTL arena from Brabazon Park Credit: YTL Developments

"It's a new landmark public space, designed to be the heart of the new community for generations to come.

"The range of activities and attractions will bind together the new community at Brabazon and benefit visitors from across Bristol and South Gloucestershire."

Construction of the Park is due to commence in 2023, with the park due to open in sections from 2024.