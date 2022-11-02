The family of a young mum who died due to congenital heart failure have started a fundraising page to raise money for her funeral.

Joanna-Jolene Dommett was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and congenital heart failure when she was five years old and was on medication from the age of eight due to her condition.The 38-year-old mum-of-two died on 5 October, three months after being told she was in. heart failure.

Her sister, Samantha Dommett was with Joanna at every hospital appointment. She said: "She fought her whole life and defied the odds so many times."

Joanna's family were told in July that she was in heart failure and, on 19 September, she was readmitted to hospital with low oxygen levels and a chest infection, which led to pneumonia.

Samantha went on to say: "Doctors called us in on the Saturday and said she wouldn't make it through the night.

"She battled and stayed with us beyond any doctor's expectation.

"We had so many amazing memories growing up, running free as children and going to 'bulldog bash' with dad, watching monster trucks and going on holidays with mum - so so many to list.

"We went through the good and bad together."

Joanna's sister-in-law, Bryony Smith said her death has had a huge impact: "Even after nearly dying in July, she was still able to be pushed in a wheelchair to support me giving birth to my youngest child in August, who is named partially after her", she said.

"She loved her nieces and nephews like they were her own children and I will never be able to say words great enough to thank her for everything she did for everybody.

"She was an inspirational woman - I've never met anyone with the strength she's shown over the years."Our lives will never be the same without her here. There are too many memories to choose from - we love you JoJo."Nearly £2,000 of the £6,000 fundraising target has already been raised.