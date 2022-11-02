A former Devon and Cornwall Police student officer has appeared in court accused of 13 child sex offences

Jason Hicks, 30, of Bishopsteignton faced 13 charges at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court, including engaging in sexual communication with a child, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and making indecent images of children.

He did not enter any pleas to the charges he faced and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Hicks was released on unconditional bail and ordered to appear before Exeter Crown Court on December 2.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Hicks was in training as a student police officer at the time of the alleged offences.

Hicks is no longer an employee of the force.