The funeral of radio presenter and journalist Gordon Sparks is being held at Home Park.

Fans have been invited to come wearing their football shirts as the legendary Plymouth Argyle commentator is laid to rest this morning at 11.30am (2 November).

The 61-year-old was being treated for cancer at St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth when he died on 16 October.

Before he died, he praised the care he had received from University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust.

In a statement after his death, Plymouth Argyle said: “At the request of Gordon’s’ family, Home Park will be opening the gates of the stadium for a celebration of one of Plymouth’s most beloved personalities, a commentary legend of our club, and greatly missed husband, father, and grandfather.”

'Sparksy' commentated on Argyle for more than 30 years – first at Hospital Radio Plymouth, then Plymouth Sound - before making a switch to BBC Radio Devon where he became the region’s breakfast show host.

Fans are invited to attend wearing football shirts, but not Manchester United at Gordon's request.

The service will last just over and hour and after the family will leave for a private ceremony.

The wake will follow in the Club Argyle lounge for Sparksy’s family, friends, work colleagues and anyone who knew him personally.

There will also be a collection for Mustard Tree Cancer Support Centre, the Chestnut Appeal, and St Luke's Hospice.