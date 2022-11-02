A search is underway for a man who exposed himself in front of teenagers near a McDonald's branch in Gloucestershire.

The incident happened at around 11am on Sunday (31 October) in the area of Cricklade Road, Cirencester.

Gloucestershire Police say two teenagers were walking towards the McDonald's in Kingsmeadow Services when they saw a man walking towards them.

He had come from the direction of McDonald's and was walking along the path towards the South Cerney junction, just entering the disused part of Old Cricklade Road.

They walked past each other and did not speak.

When the children later turned around to look behind them the man had his trousers and underwear around his ankles and he was touching his genitals.

A police spokesperson said: "The man was described as being black, bald and was wearing a coat. It was reported that he was walking slowly and seen to be swaying from side to side.

"Enquiries in the area have taken place and another witness said they had also seen a man with his trousers down.

"The children are shaken up by the incident and officers are keen to hear from anyone else who saw the man, or who has any information which could assist the ongoing investigation."

You can provide information to police online or by calling 101 and quoting incident 272 of 31 October.