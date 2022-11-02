A man from Cheltenham been banned from an area in the town after "threatening" and "intimidating" vulnerable residents.

Jamie Pockett was served with an Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction yesterday (1 November).

Police say the 41-year-old is forbidden from harassing, threatening, or using violence against anyone in Cheltenham, as well as entering Moors Avenue at any time for the next year.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said Pockett's behaviour was causing "real issues" to vulnerable people in Cheltenham.

They added that anyone who sees him breaching the conditions oft the junction should get in touch with the force.

The order will remain in place for a year, with an expiry date of 28 October 2023.