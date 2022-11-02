The chief constable of Wiltshire Police has announced he will retire from the role after 30 years of service.

Kier Pritchard, who has been head of the force since March 2018, will leave in June 2023.

Mr Pritchard led the force's response to the Salisbury Novichock attack which happened on his first day in charge.

He said leading Wiltshire Police through the largest major incident it has ever faced was the "greatest privilege of his life".

But earlier this year, the force was put into special measures after a government inspection found it was 'inadequate' and 'required improvement'.

Mr Pritchard also faced criticism and apologised after a police watchdog found that the force "missed significant opportunities" to bring a man to justice for the murder of 20-year-old Becky Godden in 2003.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IPOCC) found officers failed to examine several key pieces of evidence.

Speaking of his plans to retire, Mr Pritchard said: "It really has been an honour serving the communities of Wiltshire.

"This county is very close to my heart - it is my home, it is where my family have grown up, and it is also where I followed in the footsteps of my late father in joining Wiltshire Police at the age of 19 in 1993.

"I would like to thank the public and our partners for their continued support for policing in our county.

"I would also like to thank those who I have served alongside over the years, together with those who will go on to continue to serve the public of Wiltshire in the future.

“I remain fully committed to leading the force between now and my departure in 2023,” Mr Pritchard added.

Wiltshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson thanked Chief Constable Kier Pritchard for his dedication to policing.

"It has been evident to me, since I became PCC, just how much Kier loves policing and has relished being at the helm of Wiltshire Police," he said.

"Under his leadership, Wiltshire Police faced one of the most challenging periods of its history with the nerve agent attack on Salisbury - not many chief constables can say they successfully dealt with an international incident on their first day in the job.

"I have enjoyed my time working closely with Kier and wish him all the best for the future with whatever challenges he chooses to take once retirement happens."