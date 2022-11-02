Three people who were arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a five-week-old baby, have been released on bail.

The child was admitted to Salisbury District Hospital on 1 September but died on 9 September 2022.

Yesterday (1 November) Wiltshire Police arrested an 18-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman in relation to the investigation.

They have now been released on bail pending further investigation.