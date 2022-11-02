A woman has been left "heartbroken" after toys and clothes she had collected for a children's charity were stolen from her car.

Hannah Gill had been been buying toys from shops in the city to go to a charitable scheme for vulnerable children, but was left devastated when she returned to her car to find it had been broken into.

She arrived in Bristol with her partner on Thursday 27 October and parked her white Ford Fiesta on Broad Street at around 11am.

At 8pm, she went to her car and saw it had been broken into, with glass shattered everywhere.

"When we got to the car my partner said to me 'oh god look', only for me to see my window had been smashed in and everything was turned upside down," she said.

"They had stolen an ASOS parcel that was full of clothing and a massive bag of brand new toys donated by shops for a Christmas project.

"This is really what has left me heartbroken as there were so many brand new toys and little gift sets for children."

Avon and Somerset Police officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the break in.

A spokesperson from the force said: "We are asking anyone who witnessed a car being broken into and items stolen last month to come forward.

"A white Ford Fiesta parked in a hotel car park, in Broad Street, was broken into on Thursday 27 October at some point between 11am and 8pm.

"The victim reported that clothes and toys within the car were stolen.

"Anyone who witnessed the theft, or may have relevant footage, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222259646."