A Devon farmer has shared her anger after she says her livestock were left traumatised from a nearby firework display.

Kay Mabin and her husband own Pawprints Hazelmere smallholding farm in Ivybridge where they keep lambs and horses.

On Saturday (29 October), Kay says fireworks starting going off at around 9pm, causing the animals to "huddle around" each other due to stress.

Kay says she was given no prior warning of the display from local residents.

“My husband looked after the horses and I looked after the lambs during the night", she said.

"I was up with the lambs because if any of the fireworks had landed on their backs, they wouldn't be able to take them off.

“The little lambs they just huddled together - they can get stressed out anyway. Noises worry sheep - they literally just huddled in the corner.

"The ponies are a different kettle of fish as they go into flight mode so my husband just kept an eye on them.

“One you’ve put your horses out and its pitch black and then fireworks start you have no chances of catching them", she said.

"The only thing you can do is make sure they don’t run through fences and fall over or hurt themselves. You just have to stand there with them."

The private display was held by local residents who have since apologised to Kay and her husband.

“I've received a private message since. They said they had a family gathering with a small display of fireworks and apologised if he failed to reach me before and for causing any stress", she said.

"They said they wouldn't do it again and would be happy to collect any debris on the land."

However, Kay says she and her husband had to pick up plastic cartridges from the farm's fields the next day.

"Luckily we didn’t find one in the pony paddock but they were all in the lambs field and in our garden as well", she said.

Kay is now urging others to only attend organised, public displays, over the next few days.

“Go to an organised event - please. They will keep you safe, everyone’s informed and knows what’s happening and they can look after any animals in an appropriate way", she said.