Five people have been arrested after £100,000 worth of silver and gold was stolen from a Gloucestershire antiques shop.

The arrests were made this morning (3 November) at addresses in Cheltenham, Churchdown and Gloucester.

A 41-year-old man from Churchdown, a 38-year-old woman from Gloucester and three men from Cheltenham, aged 33, 21 and 18, were all arrested on suspicion of burglary. They remain in police custody for questioning.

Police were called to Mickleton Antiques on Stratford Road on Monday 17 October after it was reported that the alarm system had been removed before the offenders gained entry to the shop and left with the jewellery.

Acting Chief Inspector Marcus Forbes-George said: "We've been working tirelessly since the burglary was reported to us, as brazen crimes like this will not be tolerated here in Gloucestershire.

"Crimes like these have a massive impact on victims and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Gloucestershire Police.