Five people had to be rescued after a fishing boat broke down several miles off Land's End in Cornwall.

The RNLI rescue took place in the early hours of yesterday morning (2 November).

At just after 4.30am HM Coastguard Falmouth received a distressed call from a crew on a 15-metre fishing vessel that was unable to clear its propellor.

It was located three and a half miles south of Longships Lighthouse, about 1.25 miles off the coast of Land's End.

The Tamar all-weather lifeboat, City of London III, was launched and made it to the damaged boat at just after 5am.

The RNLI crew towed the fishing boat to the nearest safe port, and ensured the safety of the five crew members, before returning to Sennen Cove.