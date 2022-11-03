A former martial arts trainer has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for sexually abusing young girls over a 32 year period.

Derek Hodder from Brixham was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court today (3 November) for 33 offences against 9 girls aged between 10 and 17; including rape and indecent assault.

The 66-year-old often carried out the attacks in his own home or in one of his vehicles, the court heard.

Hodder groomed and manipulated the victims, often buying them gifts and alcohol.

Throughout the seven-week trial, he maintained his innocence, however, the jury found him guilty of 33 offences including multiple counts of rapes.

Play Brightcove video

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Jerry Godfrey said: “This is the outcome of a four-year investigation by specialist officers within Torbay’s Public Protection Unit [PPU] who have worked tirelessly to ensure that the victims received some sense of justice.

“Whilst the sentence is significant and reflects the gravity of offending, it is not lost on me that the impact of Hodder’s horrific conduct will have a life-long effect on all of the victims involved.

“Hodder demonstrated he is a very dangerous human being, utilising his position within the community and taking advantage of these young girls whose safe spaces were compromised by his predatory behaviour.

“I commend the victims for their strength of character, resolve and their ongoing support and trust with the investigation to seek justice. I hope that today’s sentencing can provide them with a sense of closure and comfort that he can no longer harm them, or anyone else, in this abhorrent way.”

Head of PPU Detective Superintendent Sharon Donald said: “Derek Ross Hodder is a manipulative predatory paedophile that systematically groomed and abused young girls over a 32 year period.

"As a sports instructor he abused his position to satisfy his own sickening sexual desires. Today’s sentence recognises the pain and harm he inflicted on young children.

"I hope this acts as a deterrent to potential offenders considering similar campaigns of abuse

“I am in awe of the incredible bravery of the victims in sharing their painful accounts but also for their resilience and perseverance to achieve justice and protect others from harm."

If you require help or assistance relating to sexual abuse, please look at the below list of helplines:

National Rape Crisis Helpline: 0808 802 9999

Devon and Cornwall Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC): 0300 3034626

Devon, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Independent Sexual Advisor Service: 03458 121212

Victim Care Unit: 01392 475900

Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services: 01392 204 174

In an emergency, always call 999 and in a non-emergency please visit www.dc.police.uk/contact.