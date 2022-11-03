A man has been left with a broken jaw following an "unprovoked" attack in Plymouth.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday (2 October), between 3 and 3.30am outside Super Kebab Pizza on Union Street.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers say an altercation took place which saw the victim, a man in his 30s, suffer the injuries.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a " jail or prisoner fancy dress outfit".

A police spokesperson said: "The suspect is described as a white female, thin build, blonde, in her 20’s and was wearing a jail or prisoner fancy dress outfit.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference CR/91093/22."