The Mayor of Bristol will travel to Egypt for the COP27 climate conference.

Marvin Rees said he would be representing cities across the globe to secure funds for climate projects while attending the 2022 conference.

Earlier this year, he was criticised for flying to Canada for a TED talk on climate change.

A spokesperson for the mayor said Mr Rees will attend the conference because in order to "make big deals you need to be in the room".

“Mayor Marvin Rees is proud to have secured an initial £424 million from international investors for City Leap clean energy projects, creating 1,000 new jobs and cutting 140,000 tonnes of emissions over the next five years", they said

"To make big deals like this for Bristol, you need to be in the room.

“The fight against climate change will be won or lost in cities, so Bristol simply can’t afford not to be at COP27 banging the drum for our city and our planet.”