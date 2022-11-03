An increasing number of young people are being lured into sending sexually explicit images online, Wiltshire Police has warned.

The force has said it has seen an increase in 'sextortion' offences with the victim being under the age of 18.

Sextortion is a form of blackmail, where criminals use fake dating or social media accounts to befriend people online and persuade them to send sexually inappropriate pictures or videos.

They threaten to share the content with friends and family unless a payment is made.

Wiltshire Police has issued the following advice to victims of the crime:

Don’t panic, help and support is available.

Don’t pay.

Save the evidence: Take screenshots. Save messages and images. Collect URL links to where the information is being shared online.

Report it to social media companies if communication happened on these channels. For example, Facebook or Instagram.

Report it to your internet service provider.

Block all communication with the person targeting you.

DI Anthony King of the Child Internet Exploitation Team said: " In recent months Wiltshire Police has seen an increase in reports where children have been identified as victims of sextortion.

“This offence can occur across a number of different internet platforms whereby a young person is communicating online with an unknown person who requests they send an indecent image of themselves.

“Once the young person sends the image the conversation changes to demands for money and threats the image will be posted to their social media feed.

"When the young person realises what has happened it can cause them significant concern and distress.

“If you've been the victim of sextortion please report it to us on 101 where it will be dealt with sensitively and the appropriate safeguarding can take place."