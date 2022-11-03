Cheltenham's Christmas ice rink will not be going ahead this year, it's been announced.

Cheltenham Borough Council said the attraction has been cancelled due to 'rising costs' as well as 'environmental concerns'.

The temporary ice rink was going to be built in Imperial Gardens for the second year running.

It was earlier this month that plans to bring the temporary structure to the town for the next three Christmas seasons were approved.

The council says steps were taken to host the rink this year, but increased costs due to inflation and the ongoing impact of Covid has led to the reduction in event suppliers.

Tracey Birkinshaw, director of community and economic development at the council, said the costs from a supplier had doubled the budget, making it "undeliverable".

"This, along with environmental concerns relating to the source of the ice rink we were offered, and combined with concerns in the local community, has led the council to take the difficult decision not to proceed with the event this year", she said.

It's hoped the ice rink will return to the town in 2023.