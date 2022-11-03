Play Brightcove video

Watch actor Billy Howle speak to ITV News West Country

A new stage production of Hamlet has come to the Bristol Old Vic, with rising star of film and television, Billy Howle, playing a leading role.

The 32-year-old is well known for his part in The Serpent, Infinite Storm and Chloe.

He was last on stage in Bristol in 2016 for a performance of Long Day's Journey Into Night with Jeremy Irons and Lesley Manville.

He says the city holds a special place in his heart, as it's where he took his first big acting steps.

"I graduated in 2013 from Bristol Old Vic Theatre School up on Whiteladies Road", he said.

"I'm now living just around the corner from where I stayed when I studied at the school, so there's a lot of ghosts around there, and a lot of ghosts in the play."

The actor offered advice to anyone hoping to start out in the industry.

"Remain playful and have a sense of wonderment at the world", he said.

"As scary and as big and as daunting as that may be, I think trying to keep a childlike wonderment about the kind of things that are happening around us is really important.

"For me it means listening and observing as much as possible all the time and keep that level of awareness, as that feeds you, that inspires you."