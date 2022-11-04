A pub in Plymouth has been left with a hole in its side after a car smashed through its wall.

Police attended the Golden Hind on Mannamead Road just before 6pm last night (3 November) after reports of the car crashing into the building.

Two people in a silver Hyundai were treated for minor injuries at the scene, and nobody inside the pub was harmed.

The road remained partially closed while fire crews assessed the damage.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Emergency services attended but no injuries were reported.

"However, a cordon is in place due to the potentially serious structural damage to the building that is due to be assessed by engineers in due course.

"One man has been reported for driving without due care and attention, linked to this incident.

“No arrests were made at the scene of the crash.”

A spokesperson from the pub says the venue is open and trading as usual and and hopes repairs will be carried out soon.