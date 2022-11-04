A child has been airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car in Norton Fitzwarren.

The collision happened at the junction of the B3227 and Dragon Rise at around 5.30pm yesterday (3 November).

Avon and Somerset Police say the child, who was injured in the incident is still in hospital.

The road was closed while officers carried out an investigation at the scene of the crash.

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw the collision or has relevant dashcam or doorbell/CCTV footage.