Two men who attacked a "kind and hardworking" 55-year-old man in front of his partner have been jailed.

Jason Lock of Stockers Close, Wiveliscombe, died in hospital after being attacked at the home he shared with his partner Mandy on Tuesday 17 May.

Daniel Bond, 34, and Lee Conlon, 37, both of Claremont Crescent in Weston-super-Mare, had previously admitted manslaughter and were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (4 November).

Bond was sentenced to seven years and eight months' imprisonment, while Conlon was sentenced to six years and four months' imprisonment. The court heard that while both men punched Mr Lock, Bond delivered a blow which knocked Jason to the ground, rendering him unconscious.

Lee Conlon and Daniel Bond Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Mr Lock died from head injuries sustained during the incident. Judge Hart said the pair carried out a "sustained attack" on Mr Lock, calling it "a tragedy that should never have happened". In a tribute issued earlier this year, Mandy described Jason as a loving fiancé and brother and a doting Grandad who was kind, hardworking and would do anything for anybody.

She said then that she was "heartbroken" and "lost" without her "best friend and lover". In a personal statement read to the court she said: "Jason was not fighting back, Jason was a peacemaker not a fighter. I cannot explain how it feels to have the person you love ripped away … in front of your eyes. "Just trying to function every day feels completely unnatural. Every time I step outside of my house I am reminded of what happened as it happened right on my doorstep. It's just so painful." Laura Lockyer, 32, of Wyndhams, Wiveliscombe, appeared at Taunton Deane Magistrates' Court on Thursday 3 November and denied charges of assault and a public order offence relating to the same incident.

She was released on unconditional bail to pending a further court appearance on 27 January 2023. In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: "This remains an active criminal case and we ask people not to speculate on social media."

