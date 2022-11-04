Two people are in a "serious" condition in hospital after a crash involving four cars in Gloucester.

Emergency services were called to Tewkesbury Road, Norton, at 3:45pm yesterday (3 November).

A red Vauxhall Crossland, a silver Mini Cooper, a silver Audi A1 and a grey Mercedes A200 were involved, police say.

The two injured people were both in the Vauxhall.

A woman was taken to Southmead Hospital after the crash where she's in a "serious but stable" condition, and a man was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with serious injuries.

The road reopened early this morning (4 November) after being closed for 11 hours while investigations took place.