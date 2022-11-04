A man from Ilfracombe is in hospital with 'life-changing' injuries after a crash in North Devon.

Police were called to the scene of a collision between a blue Renault Grand Scenic and a white Volvo HGV.

The driver in the Renault was airlifted to Derriford Hospital where he remains.

It happened at around 6:45am yesterday (3 November) on the A361 near Mullacott Cross, Ilfracombe.

The road was closed for several hours as officers investigated the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are now appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time to get in touch as well as anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident.